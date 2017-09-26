UPDATE: Missing Man Out of Manassas Safe

UPDATE: Sept. 26 at 11:30 a.m.

Christopher John Murphy has been located safe.

Original Article:

MISSING ENDANGERED ADULT: The Prince William County Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing and endangered adult, Christopher John Murphy.

“The investigation revealed that Mr. Murphy left his residence located in the 7400 block of Willoughby Lane in Manassas [Prince William], Monday, September 25 at at approximately 8 p.m.,” said police spokesperson, Officer A.R. Eguino.

Mr. Murphy is believed to be missing under voluntarily circumstances and may be in need of assistance, which qualifies him as being endangered.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call police at 703-792-6500.

Murphy is described as a white male, 28-years-olds, 5’8″, 180 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. There is no clothing description.

