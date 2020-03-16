PWCS Announces Latest Round of COVID-19 Updates

Prince William County Schools latest update Monday evening includes provisions about extending the third quarter, due dates for assignments, and pay for active substitutes and temporary employees.

Among the directives, officials instructed staff and students:

In response to the Governor’s direction, all new instruction will be suspended for the next two weeks. New student work must not be assigned until at least March 27. All student work due dates have been extended until at least April 14. The only exception will be students participating in dual enrollment courses, who will follow the expectations communicated by the colleges and universities that provide their course. The third quarter grading period will be extended until at least April 17; this may be extended as the situation evolves. Teachers will not report in person until the planned teacher workday on April 13. This may be extended if necessary. Details for the expectations for staff and teachers working virtually starting March 23 will be provided later this week. All full and part-time employees (on contracts or position assignments) will continue to be paid during the closure. All active substitutes and temporary employees hired on or before February 13, 2020, will receive pay during the closure. In order to be considered active, a substitute or a temporary employee has to have worked between February 13, 2020, and March 13, 2020. You will be paid based on your average bimonthly earnings over the past six months. Those with less than six months employment will be paid based on their average bimonthly earnings over the period they have been employed with PWCS. No PWCS employees should report until further notice (with the exception of designated staff to support critical functions who should report as directed). Information for essential medications pick-up and food service pick-up locations can be found at www.pwcs.edu.

Bristow Beat will continue to provide updates as they become available.

