Money Stolen from Gainesville Home

Prince William County Police are investigating a burglary that occurred in the 15700 block of Santander Drive in Gainesville.

According to the homeowner, the incident occurred between 12 a.m. Dec. 22 and 7:47 p.m. Dec. 29.

“The investigation revealed that entry was made into the home through a window, which was found shattered,” police spokesman Nathan Probus said.

An undisclosed amount of money was reported missing by the homeowner.

Anyone with information relating to this case should contact Crime Solvers at 703-670-3700 or 1-866-411-TIPS.

