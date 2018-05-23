No Students Involved in Haymarket School Bus Accident

Prince William County Police Officers are currently investigating a crash involving a school bus and a truck in the area of Piedmont Vista Drive and Old Carolina Road in Haymarket.

“There were NO students on the bus. Prince William County Fire & Rescue & crash investigators are on the scene,” said a police spokesperson on social media.

Diana Gulatto, spokeswoman for Prince William County Schools confirmed it was one of their buses with no students on board.

“We did have a bus with no students on board involved in an accident this morning at the corner of Old Carolina Road and Piedmont Vista Drive. It was a bus for Mountain View Elementary School. The bus driver was not injured,” she said.

Drivers can expect delays in the area. “Use caution and follow police directions.”

This article has been updated.

