NVTC Seeks Public Input on Transportation Projects Along I-66 Corridor

Submitted by Prince William County Government

The Northern Virginia Transportation Commission, or NVTC, is looking to the public to help determine which of 20 transportation projects it should fund through its I-66 Commuter Choice program, which aims to move people along Interstate 66 inside the Beltway and the Interstate 66 corridor throughout Northern Virginia. Prince William County has two projects under consideration.

The first of the projects in the running includes a 10-foot-wide, shared-use trail along the west side of Residency Road between Nokesville Road, or Route 28, and the Virginia Railway Express Broad Run Station Expansion. The south end of the trail would connect with the future 600-space park-and-ride lot at the VRE station, which will include a kiss-and-ride facility, bike racks and a shuttle bus loop. On its north end, the 3,200-foot trail would tie into the planned pedestrian and bicycle facilities as part of the Route 28 widening project that Prince William County is administering. The ultimate goal of the project would be to provide multi-modal access to connect Route 28 and the Broad Run Station.

The county is asking for $4.9 million to fund the right-of-way acquisition, engineering, design and construction of the project. In the event that NVTC doesn’t fully fund the project, the county will ask the commission for $2.6 million to fund the construction phase and will seek other money to cover the remainder of the costs for the trail.

Prince William County’s second proposal is the I-66 Mobility Education Campaign and Transportation Demand Management Project, which would educate and inform people of their current transportation options along the I-66 corridor and what they would need to do to use those alternative options.

The $200,000 education campaign would center on a campaign to inform people about commuting and mobility options along I-66. It would include a robust web and social media presence, as well as videos highlighting current options and planned improvements. The campaign will focus on elements including services offered at VRE Stations in Prince William County and the cities of Manassas and Manassas Park, the Potomac Rappahannock Transportation Commission’s OmniRide commuter bus service, and information about existing and future park-and-ride lots along the I-66 corridor.

The aim of the campaign would be to move more people along the corridor, enhance transportation connectivity, improve transit service and increase travel options, all to reduce the number of single-occupancy vehicles on I-66.

To help decide which of the projects will go forward, NVTC will hold a couple of upcoming meetings where people can speak about any of the proposed projects.

An open house and public hearing is scheduled for May 2, between 6 p.m. and 7 p.m., in the main lobby of the Navy League Building at 2300 Wilson Boulevard in Arlington.

People can also attend the Northern Virginia Spring Transportation Meeting on May 13 between 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. at the Virginia Department of Transportation Department District Office, 4975 Alliance Drive in Fairfax.

People may also comment at www.novatransit.org/FY20comments. Comment period ends May 15.

According to its website, NVTC identifies and funds various transit and roadway projects to enhance transportation in the region. The Commuter Choice Program supports projects that would improve transit, reduce roadway congestion, increase travel options and provide connectivity to various travel options to benefit toll payers by reducing the number of single-occupancy vehicles in the toll lanes. Toll revenues pay for NVTC projects.

For information about transportation projects in Prince William County, visit pwcgov.org/transportation.

