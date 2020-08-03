NWS Issues Tropical Storm Warning for DMV, Monday

The National Weather Service has now issued a “Warning” regarding tropical Storm Isaias coming to DMV [Washington D.C./Northern Virginia and Baltimore Maryland] areas, Monday.

The NWS had previously issued a storm “Watch,” but upgraded that watch as of 11:36 a.m. The Tropical Storm Warning has also been extended farther northwest.

Rain is expected to start after 3 p.m., Aug. 3. Residents are advised to stay away from rising waters and remain cautious. Rain and storms are expected all week.

The warning applies to the Prince William County and Manassas/Manassas Park areas. It will also affect Anne Arundel, Arlington/Falls Church, Alexandria, Charles, District of Columbia, Fairfax, King George, Prince Georges, Southeast Hardford, Southern Baltimore and Stafford.

The watch extends farther into the area, including Spotslvania, Montgomery and Howard counties, among others.

The NWS says to expect 70 miles per hour winds and a total rainfall of 3 to 6 inches. The highest rainfall amounts are expected over the I-95 corridor later Monday tonight.

With the storm comes, “significant flash flooding of small streams and creeks.” Moderate costal-flooding is expected. Damage is possible to trees and property.

Danger to people may come from projectiles such as porches, awnings, siding, etc. that have detected from buildings. Large trees could obstruct roadways. Power lines could be affected, causing power interruptions and blackouts.

People living near low-ground should consider moving to a different location during the storm.

Motorists should not try to drive through flood waters. If roads are closed or obstructed, they should turn around. Residents and motorists should tune into local media for updates. There may be road closures.

Weekly Outlook according to the NWS:

Rain and storms are expected to last until Friday, according to the National Weather Service.

Monday: After 3 p.m., expect storms with gusty winds and heavy rain to increase around 6 p.m.

Monday evening: tropical storm conditions possible. Showers and thunderstorms expected with showers then heavy rain. Gusty winds possible.

Tuesday: tropical storm conditions including showers and thunderstorms and heavy rain.

Wednesday: chance of thunderstorm after noon.

Thursday and Thursday evening: chance of thunderstorms.

Friday: showers likely and thunderstorms.

