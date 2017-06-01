Officers Investigate Indecent Exposure in Manassas, Prince William

Prince William Police Officers responded to the 9700 block of Cheshire Ridge Circle in Manassas to investigate an indecent exposure, May 31 at 9:16 a.m.

“Several callers reported to police that on May 30 around 9:15 a.m., an unknown Asian male and female were playing basketball on the basketball courts in the above area,” said police spokesperson Officer Nathan Probus. “At some point, the male exposed himself then urinated in public before walking away from the area.”

On May 31 around 9 a.m., the same male and female returned to the basketball court. During this encounter, the callers reported to police that the male was seen only wearing boxers.

The male eventually got dressed and left the area. Officers checked the area for the suspect who was not located. The investigation continues.

Suspect Description: Asian male between 50 & 60 years of age, 6’00”, 200 pounds with a heavy build.

Police will accept phone calls that may help to identify the accused.

Anyone with information regarding the incidents listed in this report is asked to contact Prince William Crime Solvers anonymously by calling 703-670-3700 or 1-866-411-TIPS, texting “PWC” plus your tip to 274637, submitting a WebTip, or by using the app for Android or iPhone. You could earn up to a $1,000 cash reward if the information leads to an arrest.

Information contained in this article was submitted by a Public Information Officer for the Prince William Police Department as per their June 1, 2017 crime report. All accused listed above should be considered innocent until proven guilty.

