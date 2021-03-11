OmniRide to Celebrate Transit Operator and Technician Appreciation Day

WOODBRIDGE, VA – OmniRide will be celebrating Transit Operator and Technician Appreciation Day on March 18. This annual event is dedicated to celebrating the public service of public transit employees. With COVID-19 impacting the region, this day holds extra significance this year.

Dedicated bus operators have been vital in providing critical transportation services, especially for essential workers, such as doctors, nurses, grocery store employees, and restaurant workers. And of course, none of this would be possible if not for technicians who work tirelessly to ensure that the buses are safe and road-worthy. Every day, despite difficult circumstances, OmniRide’s bus operators and technicians have shown up to serve our community.

Keolis Transit Services LLC, which holds a contract to operate and maintain OmniRide bus service, will celebrate the contributions and dedication of bus operators and technicians with several in-house activities. Additionally, they are inviting members of OmniRide’s Board of Commissioners to participate in the day’s festivities. OmniRide and Keolis will also be posting thank you messages on the digital displays throughout the facility.

OmniRide asks that all passengers and residents join the agency in thanking OmniRide’s dedicated frontline employees for their dedication during this difficult time. Examples of this could include simply thanking the operator when boarding the bus, putting signs in windows, or sharing OmniRide Transit Driver Appreciation Day post from the agency’s Facebook page.

“Keolis is recognizing the tireless work of our transit Operators and Technicians on the front line making sure citizens of Prince William County get to work, school,

doctor’s appointments and more. We appreciate all that they do,” said Barbara Murdock, General Manager at Keolis.

In addition to bus operators and technicians, OmniRide wants to thank all of their frontline staff. OmniRide understands that even in a pandemic reliable transit service is vital to the community. Nobody at OmniRide understands this more than this group of employees.

“We are extremely proud of our dedicated bus operators, dispatchers, road supervisors, mechanics and other front line staff that come in to work day-in and day-out to provide quality transportation for the residents of Prince William County and the Cities of Manassas and Manassas Park, said OmniRide Director of Operations Perrin Palistrant.

OmniRide, provides a variety of services in Prince William County, Stafford County, the City of Manassas and the City of Manassas Park including: OmniRide Commuter (Express and Metro Express routes) and OmniRide Local bus routes; OmniRide Ridesharing for the promotion of carpools and vanpools; and OmniRide Employer Services which helps businesses to implement and expand commuter transit benefit programs.

