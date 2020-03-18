OmniRide Makes Changes to Protect Public Health

WOODBRIDGE, VA – OmniRide announced several changes, Wednesday, to help protect the public and OmniRide employees from the COVID-19 pandemic while still providing vital mobility services in our community.

Effective immediately OmniRide’s Local and Metro Express services will operate fare-free. This move is designed to reduce interactions between bus operators and riders at the farebox and allow customers to board quickly and self-distance more effectively.

Those riding OmniRide Express services will continue to pay fares, however, OmniRide will no longer accept cash fares or cash reloading of SmarTrip cards onboard Express buses. Customers may purchase SmarTrip cards locally at Todos Supermarket and may reload their cards at Metro Station SmarTrip vending machines or online using a credit card.

Riders who want to purchase an OmniRide Day Pass or Weekly Pass for their SmarTrip card, and those purchasing passes for others, or in bulk, must make arrangements in advance by contacting OmniRide’s Customer Service Office at Omni@OmniRide.com or 703-730-6664.

Finally, effective immediately, the OmniRide Transit Center’s main lobby will be closed. An adjoining climate-controlled waiting area will remain open during its regular hours, 6 a.m. – 7 p.m., as will an exterior covered waiting area. Staff will open the main lobby only for mail/package delivery and for those with a prior appointment. The exterior restrooms at the Transit Center also will be closed. Each of these changes will be monitored and adjustments will be made as necessary.

We thank the public and our riders for their patience and support as we make decisions to protect the health and safety of our community.

About Us

The Potomac and Rappahannock Transportation Commission (PRTC), operating as OmniRide, provides a variety of services in Prince William County, Stafford County, the City of Manassas and the City of Manassas Park including OmniRide Express and OmniRide Local bus routes; OmniRide Ridesharing for the promotion of carpools and vanpools; and OmniRide Employer Services which helps businesses to implement and expand commuter benefit programs. PRTC also co-sponsors the Virginia Railway Express in partnership with the Northern Virginia Transportation Commission.

