OmniRide Service Change Takes Effect Dec. 14

WOODBRIDGE, VA – OmniRide’s Fall Service Change will take effect on Monday, Dec. 14, and will include changes to most routes. All printed schedules will be reprinted with new effective dates. New schedule brochures are available from operators upon request and are posted on the OmniRide website.

Please note that routes not listed below do not have any timetable or map changes.

THE FOLLOWING ROUTES HAVE REVISED TIMETABLES:

(ALL routes will continue to operate on Friday schedules until further notice. Monday – Thursday only trips have been removed from published schedules.)

OmniRide Express

Dale City – Washington (D-100)

Dale City – Pentagon & Rosslyn/Ballston (D-200)

Dale City – Navy Yard (D-300)

Gainesville – Washington (611)

Haymarket – Rosslyn/Ballston (622)

Lake Ridge – Washington AM (L-100)

Lake Ridge – Pentagon & Crystal City (L-200)

Montclair (MC)

South Route 1 (RS)

Stafford – Washington (543) – New midday trip.

Stafford – Pentagon (942)

OmniRide Metro Express

Prince William Route — New stop on southbound Route 1 & Occoquan Rd (at CVS). AM stop at Route 1& Gordon discontinued.

OmniRide Local

Manassas (65& 67) and Manassas Park (68) – pilot routing restructure program will continue through spring 2021.

Route 1 – direct service to Quantico remains suspended until further notice. New stop on southbound Route 1 & Occoquan Rd (at CVS). There are 3 additional weekday trips added to the schedule as a result of the restructuring.

Woodbridge/Lake Ridge – New stop on southbound Route 1 & Occoquan Rd (at CVS)

For further assistance, OmniRide Customer Service staff can help you to find commute alternatives. Contact them at 703-730-6664 or Omni@OmniRide.com.

SUSPENDED ROUTES:

Service on three Express were suspended November 30. The routes had been experiencing extremely low ridership – in the single digits. These routes are suspended until further notice.

Dale City – Mark Center (D-400)

Lake Ridge – Mark Center (L-300)

Tysons (T)

Riders of those routes have been provided alternate commute options which can be viewed here or contact our Customer Service office.

This will be the first service change with OmniRide’s new maintenance and operations contractor. Keolis provides safe, reliable mobility services to millions of passengers in the United States. With the rider experience at the forefront, Keolis carries over 100 million passengers each year on local, commuter, paratransit, and commuter rail services in 12 cities.

