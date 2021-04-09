Overnight Closures on I-66, I-495 this Week

April 9-10, 12-16 REMINDER: I-66 West closures at I-495 planned tonight and tomorrow night. Additional I-66 West stoppages and closures planned April 12-16 . Work is weather dependent. Overnight Full Closure of I-66 West at I-495 This Weekend, April 9 – 10, for Overhead Bridge Work Ramps from I-495 North to I-66 West, 495 Express Lanes South to I-66 West will also be closed FAIRFAX – All lanes of I-66 West approaching I-495 will be closed during the overnight hours next Friday and Saturday, April 9 and 10, to allow for installation of bridge beams for new ramps at the I-66/I-495 Interchange. All I-66 West traffic will be detoured around the closure via Route 7 (Leesburg Pike) West and I-495 South. The I-66/I-495 Interchange is being rebuilt as part of the Transform 66 Outside the Beltway Project. The ramps from I-495 North to I-66 West, and from the 495 Express Lanes South to I-66 West will also need to be closed during these overnight hours. Detour routes will be posted. Drivers traveling on I-66 and I-495 during this time should expect delays and should consider using alternate routes. Details include: Friday, April 9, and Saturday, April 10 I-66 West at I-495 All I-66 West travel lanes will be closed at I-495 from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. both nights.

All westbound I-66 thru-traffic will be directed to exit the interstate at Route 7 (Leesburg Pike) West, travel about one mile to the ramp for I-495 South, and then follow signs to I-66 West.

The ramp from I-66 West to I-495 South will remain open.

All lanes will reopen by 6 a.m. Ramp from I-495 North to I-66 West The ramp will be closed from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. nightly.

Traffic will be detoured farther north to Route 7 West, stay to the right to I-495 South, and then follow signs to I-66 West.

The ramp will reopen by 6 a.m. Ramp from the 495 Express Lanes South to I-66 West The ramp will be closed from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. nightly.

Overhead variable message boards in the Express Lanes will direct traffic to an alternate route. All work is weather dependent and will be rescheduled if inclement conditions occur. The I-66/I-495 Interchange is being modified with several new ramps and connections as part of the Transform 66 Outside the Beltway Project. Improvements at the interchange include adding access to and from the existing 495 Express Lanes and the new I-66 Express Lanes, as well as building new connections between express and general-purpose lanes. Construction and lane closure updates are available at Transform66.org and on Twitter @ VaDOTNOVA . To receive updates automatically by email, sign up here