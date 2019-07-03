Police Announce Missing Endanged Girl Out of Manassas

MISSING ENDANGERED JUVENILE: The Prince William County Police Department is asking for the public’s help locating Jaqueline Elizabeth Duarte Sanchez.

The investigation revealed that Duarte Sanchez was last seen at her residence in the Manassas area of Prince William County on May 22.

Duarte Sanchez is believed to be on foot in the area. She is believed to be missing under voluntary circumstances and due to information recently received she may need assistance, which qualifies her as endangered.

Anyone with information on this person’s whereabouts is asked to call Prince William County police at 703-792-6500 or your local police department.

Jaqueline Elizabeth DUARTE SANCHEZ is described as a Hispanic female, 16 years of age, 5’3″, 110 pounds with brown eyes, and black hair.

Police do not have a description of clothing at the time of her disappearance.

