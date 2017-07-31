Police Announce Missing Endangered Bristow Man

MISSING ENDANGERED ADULT: The Prince William County Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing and endangered adult, Robert Bruce Graham II.

July 31 at approximately 6:25 p.m., officers responded to a residence in the 11600 block of Iron Brigade Unit Ave in Bristow to investigate a missing person.

The investigation revealed that Graham left his residence voluntarily at approximately 2 p.m. and may be in need of assistance, which qualifies him as being endangered. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call police at 703-792-6500.

Robert Bruce Graham II is described as a white male, 54-years-old, 5’5″, 155 pounds with blue eyes, a gray mustache and a bald head. He was last seen wearing a gray army t-shirt, blue jeans, white socks, and black & white Nike shoes.

