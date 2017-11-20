Police Arrest 2 in Gainesville Strong-Armed Robbery

Prince William Police arrested two Gainesville men: Antonia J. Durham and Anthony Hisham Chidiac.

Police suspect they committed a robbery that occurred in Gainesville, a little more than a week ago.

Allegedly, the suspects stole cells phones and a pair of school from acquaintances.

The robbery occurred in the 12000 block of Maidenhair Drive, Gainesville, Nov. 10. An officer investigating the robbery identified one of the suspects involved as Antonio J. Durham. On Nov. 17, the officer obtained a warrant for his arrest.

Nov. 18, officers responded to a domestic dispute a residence in the 5700 block of Artemus Road in Gainesville.

Officers responding received information that Durham was inside the residence along with the second suspect in the robbery, Anthony Hisham Chidiac.

When officers arrived, Chidiac attempted to flee on foot. Police eventually apprehended him and took him into custody. Officers also detained Durham after a brief struggle.

The two officers reported minor injuries to themselves and to both suspects. Durham and Chidiac received treatment for their injuries, then they were transported to the Adult Detention Center.

The investigation continues.

Antonio J. Durham, 18, of Cartagena Drive, Gainesville, was charged with robbery and obstruction of justice.

Anthony Hisham Chidiac, 20, of Artemus Road, Gainesville was charged with robbery, resisting arrest, and obstruction of justice.

Their court date has been set for January 8, 2018. They are both being held without bond.

Strong-Armed Robbery [Previously Released]

Nov. 10 at 2:18 p.m., officers responded to the 12000 block of Maidenhair Drive in Gainesville to investigate a robbery.

The victim, a 19-year-old man of Gainesville, reported to police that he made arrangement to meet with two acquaintances in the above area to sell some items.

During the encounter, one of the suspects pushed the victim then took a cell phone and pair of shoes.

The suspects eventually fled the area in a vehicle, and the victim contacted police.

No injuries were reported. The investigation continues.

