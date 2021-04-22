Police Arrest 3 from Woodbridge in Manassas Mall Murder Case, Identify Shooter

The Prince William Police have made three arrests in the Manassas Mall shooting, Wednesday, and have identified one other. Suspect, Christian Starr Haynes, 24, of Woodbridge is still at large and wanted for murder.

On April 20, homicide detectives identified the suspects sought in connection to the fatal shooting that occurred on April 2 outside of the Manassas Mall located on Sudley Road in the Manassas area of Prince William County.

Following a press conference held to solicit public assistance, information was received which ultimately led detectives to the suspect’s identities. The investigation revealed that the deceased victim, identified as Jahmar Latravern Graves, a 22-year-old man, and a third man were inside the mall when an altercation ensued with another group.

The parties initially separated before re-encountering one another in the parking lot where shots were fired, and the two victims were struck. Detectives determined the victims were not known to the other parties. Following the investigation, detectives located and charged two of the suspects, both identified as juveniles, and obtained arrest warrants for two adult suspects, identified as Aliquan Gary Gill and Christian Starr Haynes.

Gill turned himself into police on April 21, while Haynes remains wanted.

A fifth individual sought by police has been identified; however, no charges have been placed at this time.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Christian Starr Haynes is asked to contact the Prince William County Police Department tipline at 703.792.7000 or submit a webtip to: pwcgov.org/policetip.

Wanted: [Photo from May 2019]

Christian Starr Haynes, 24, of the 12100 block of Salemtown Drive in Woodbridge

He is described as a black male, 5’9”, 140lbs with black hair and brown eyes

Haynes is wanted for murder, aggravated malicious wounding, and use of a firearm in commission of a felony

Arrested on April 21:

Aliquan Gary Gill, 23, of 3328 Wyndale Court in Woodbridge

Gill has been charged with murder, aggravated malicious wounding, and use of a firearm in commission of a felony

His court date is pending. He is being held without bond.

Arrested on April 20: [Juveniles]

A 17-year-old male juvenile and a 17-year-old female juvenile, both of Woodbridge

Both juveniles were charged with murder.

Their court dates are pending. They are both being held at the Juvenile Detention Center.

Identified:

The deceased was identified as Jahmar Latravern Graves, 34, of Baltimore, Maryland.

A press conference was held Monday, April 20 to help identify the five suspects in which a $15,000 reward was offered to those with knowledge that could lead to the arrest and conviction of the suspects.

Graves’ family pleaded with the public to come forward. Graves was doing contract work in Virginia. He is the father of three children a 14-year-old boy, 10-year-old-girl and 2-year-old boy.

