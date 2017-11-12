Police Arrest Bristow Couple for Abduction

John Franklin Kormos, 59, and Miriam Kormos, 50, both of Bristow, were arrested last Tuesday for allegedly abducting two women. They were charged with the intent to extort money and the use of a firearm in a felony among other charges.

November 7 at 4 p.m., Prince William Police Officers responded to investigate an abduction that occurred in the 10300 block of Spring Iris Drive in Bristow on November 6.

The victims, a 35-year-old woman and a 32-year-old woman, reported to police that around 4 p.m. on November 6, they met with two acquaintances at a residence located in the above area.

The investigation revealed the parties were involved in a dispute over money.

“During the encounter, one of the suspects displayed a handgun and forced one of the victims to retrieve funds,” said police spokesperson Officer Jody Gillich.

The parties returned to the residence before the victims were eventually released around 8:30 p.m. The victims reported the incident to police the following day, November 7.

Following the investigation, detectives with the Robbery Unit obtained warrants for both of the accused.

Police arrested John Franklin Kormos and Miriam Kormos without incident at their residence, November 8. No injuries were reported.

John Franklin Kormos, 59, of 10323 Spring Iris Drive in Bristow. Kormos was charged with two counts of abduction with intent to extort money, two counts of extortion of money, and one count of use of a firearm in the commission of a felony. His court date has been set for December 18, 2017. He is being held without bond.

Miriam Kormos, 50, of the same address, was charged with two counts of conspiracy to commit abduction with intent to extort money, one count of extortion of money, 1 count of conspiracy to commit extortion of money and one count of conspiracy to commit the use of a firearm in the commission of a felony. Her court date has been set for December 18, 2017. She is being held without bond.

