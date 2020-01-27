Police Arrest Bristow Man at Gamestop for Assault on Law Enforcement Officer

Prince William Police charged a Bristow man for an assault on a police officer, Thursday, at the Route 28/Nokesville Road Gamestop.

Jan. 23 at 1:35 p.m., Prince William Police Officers responded to the Gamestop located at 9942 Sowder Village Square in Manassas, Prince William, to investigate an incident of disorderly conduct.

The investigation revealed that a male customer, later identified as Ryan Anthony Kesner, 22, of Bristow, became upset and began acting disorderly after getting into a verbal altercation with another customer.

Responding officers located Kesner still inside the store and determined he was intoxicated. As officers attempted to detain the accused, he actively resisted and refused to follow officers’ commands.

“During the encounter, the accused attempted to leave by pushing an officer and then shoving his arm out of the way,” said police spokeswoman Officer Renee Carr. “After a brief struggle, the accused was taken into custody without further incident.”

Following the investigation, police arrested Ryan Anthony Kesner, 22, of 12712 Lednock Way Mews in Bristow, on Jan. 23. Kesner was charged with assault & battery on LEO [Law Enforcement Office], resisting arrest, destruction of property and intoxicated in public.

His court date has been set for March 17, 2020. He is being held without bond. (No photo is available.)

© 2020, Bristow Beat. All rights reserved.