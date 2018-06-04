Police Arrest Bristow Man for Strangulation

Prince William Police arrested a Bristow man, Sunday morning, and charged him with strangulation.

June 3 at 4:48 a.m., officers responded to a residence located in the 10000 block of Boreland Court in Bristow (20136) to investigate a domestic complaint.

The investigation revealed the victim, a 30-year-old woman, and the accused, an acquaintance, were involved in a verbal argument that escalated.

“During the encounter, the accused grabbed the victim by the neck and choked her,” said police spokesperson Officer Nathan Probus. “The parties eventually separated and the victim contacted police. Minor injuries were reported.”

Following the investigation, the accused, identified Christian Sanchez-Luna, was arrested.

Christian Sanchez-Luna, 34, of Boreland Court in Bristow was arrested June 3, and charged with strangulation.

His court date is pending. He is being held without bond.

