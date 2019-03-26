Police Arrest Gainesville Man for Attacking Neighbor with Machete

Police arrested a Gainesville man, Monday, for maliciously wounding his neighbor with a machete.

Prince William Police Officers responded to the 10000 block of Turning Grass Way in Gainesville (20155), Virginia, Mar. 25 at 12 p.m., to investigate a fight in progress.

Officers arrived on scene and observed the accused wielding a machete in the direction of the victim, a 34-year-old man, while yelling profanities.

Officers separated the two parties without further incident.

The investigation revealed that the accused, the victim’s neighbor, entered the victim’s garage and confronted him with a machete unprovoked.

“A struggle ensued and the victim was chased by the accused until contact with the police was made,” said police spokeswoman Officer Renee Carr. “Both the victim and the accused reported minor injuries.”

The accused was transported to a local hospital for treatment. Following the investigation, the accused, identified as Waleed Ahmad Fahm, was arrested.

Arrested on March 25: Waleed Ahmad Fahm, 33, of Turning Grass Way in Gainesville was arrested on March 25 and charged with malicious wounding and burglary.

His court date has been set for May 10, 2019.

He is being held without bond.

© 2019, Bristow Beat. All rights reserved.