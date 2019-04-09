Police Arrest Man Who Fled Leading to Extensive Search in Nokesville Area

Police have arrested a Catlett man following an extensive search, which was triggered when he fled arrest in Nokesville.

On April 7 at 6:26 p.m., while on proactive patrol, officers conducted a vehicle stop on a vehicle near Aden Road and Misty Creek Court in Nokesville.

“During the stop, the driver, identified as the accused, was found to have outstanding arrest warrants for multiple probation violations and violations of protective orders,” said spokesperson Officer Renee Carr of the Prince William Police Department. “When officers attempted to detain the accused, he resisted and fled on foot.”

Officers, including a police K-9 and helicopter from Fairfax County Police, conducted an extensive search for the accused, who was located in the 14300 block of Fleetwood Drive and taken into custody without further incident.

Following the investigation the accused, identified as Samuel Deforest Allen, was arrested.

Arrested on April 7:

Samuel Deforest Allen, 37, of Battle Lane in Catlett was charged with 1 count of obstruction of justice, 1 count of reckless driving, and 5 counts of probation violation

Hi court date is pending. He is being held without bond.

