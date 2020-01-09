Police Arrest Man for Indecent Exposure Along Bristow Trail

Prince William Police Officers responded to investigate an indecent exposure, Jan. 5 at 10 a.m. The incident reportedly occurred in the wooded walking paths at the end of Hunting Cove Place in Bristow.

The victim, a 51-year-old woman, reported to police that an unknown man, later identified as Michael Francis Fernandez, Jr., exposed himself to her while walking in the above area.

The victim turned around after he passed and observed the accused expose himself again and make obscene gestures.

The accused fled the area after the victim stated she was contacting the police.

While investigating, officers received information regarding the identity of the accused. Following the investigation, Michael Francis Fernandez, Jr.,19, of 12300 Douglas Fur Loop. in Gainesville was arrested and charged with indecent exposure.

His court date has been set for Feb. 18, 2020. Bond is unavailable.

