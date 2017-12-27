Police Arrest Manassas Mother for Being Unresponsive to Infant

Prince William Police arrested a woman, Friday, for being intoxicated to the point of being unresponsive to her 5-month-old baby.

Dec. 22 at 5:17 p.m., officers responded to a residence located in the 7600 block of Yellow Lily Drive in Manassas (20109) to investigate a custody dispute.

When officers arrived, they attempted to make contact with the accused. After multiple attempts at the front door, officers located an unsecured door to the rear of the home.

“Officers entered the home after hearing a small child crying inside and getting no response from the accused who was believed to be inside,” said police spokesperson, Officer Nathan Probus.

Andrea Jean Lucca, the accused, was found inside the home asleep and intoxicated. Officers attempted to wake the accused several times.

Lucca was unable to keep her head up or eyes open. Due to her high level of intoxication, the accused was transported to an area hospital for treatment.

The child, a 5-month-old baby girl, was not injured.

Police arrested Andrea Jean Lucca, 35, of the 7600 block of Yellow Lily Dr in Manassas on Dec. 22.

She has been charged with felony child neglect.

Her court date pending. She is being held on a $2,000 secured bond.

