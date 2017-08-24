Police Arrest Nokesville Parents for Felony Child Abuse

Police arrested Nokesville parents for felony child abuse, after an investigation revealed the couple allegedly applied severe forms of “punishment,” causing their son bodily harm.

August 22 at 3:39 p.m., officers responded to the 12700 block of Aden Road in Nokesville to investigate a found child.

“The investigation revealed that a 10-year-old boy knocked on the front door of the caller’s home and asked for food,” said police spokesperson Officer Nathan Probus. “The child appeared to be suffering from injuries to his body along with his clothes being dirty and in disrepair.”

Officers were able to determine that the child had walked away from his residence located in the 12800 block of LeMaster Drive.

Upon further investigation, detectives from the Special Victims Bureau determined that the parents of the child, would force the victim to kneel on sharp objects for extended periods of time and burn his hands on a hot stove as forms of punishment.

Following the investigation, both of the parents were arrested.

A search warrant was subsequently executed at the residence of the parents and evidence of the offense was collected.

The victim was placed into protective custody with Child Protective Services and transported to a local hospital for treatment of his injuries. Additional charges are pending.

Aug. 23, Prince William Police charged Walter Enrique Flores-Chiquillo, 35, and Barbara Margarita Ramirez Del Cid, 28, both of the 12800 block of LeMaster Drive in Nokesville, with felony child abuse.

Their court date is pending. They are being held without bond.

