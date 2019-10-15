Police Arrest Young Man for Carrying Firearm at Patriot High School Football Game

Prince William Police arrested a 19-year-old Bristow man for carrying a firearm into the stadium at Prince William County School’s Patriot High School, Friday.

Officers working an after-school event at Patriot High School located at 10504 Kettle Run Road in Nokesville (20181) were notified by school security that there was an individual with a weapon in the bathroom at the stadium, Oct. 11 at 8:16 p.m.

With the assistance of school security, officers located the individual, identified as the accused, who initially stated the weapon was in his vehicle in the parking lot.

Officers and school security escorted the accused to his vehicle and, once there, the accused stated the weapon was actually on his person. The officers recovered and took possession of the weapon.

The weapon was not fired or brandished towards anyone. Following the investigation, the accused, identified as Justin Michael Guerin, was arrested. During the subsequent search of his vehicle, suspected marijuana was located inside.

Justin Michael Guerin, 19, of Benchmark Lane in Bristow was charged with having weapon on school ground and possession of marijuana.

His court date is pending. He was released on a $10,000 unsecured bond.

Guerin was not a current student at Patriot.

Principal’s Message:

October 14, 2019 The safety and security of our students and staff is our number one priority, and we work diligently to ensure our school is safe at all times. I want to inform you of a situation that occurred at our football game on Friday night. Students reported that someone possibly had a firearm. School security worked promptly with the Prince William County Police Department to investigate this claim. The person in question was located and the police department took possession of the weapon. The weapon was not fired or brandished toward anyone. No one was hurt. The 19-year-old male, who is not a current student at Patriot High School, was arrested and is facing charges. I appreciate the students’ quick action in reporting this situation. With everyone’s help, we can continue to keep our school a safe and effective place to learn. Sincerely, Dr. Michael Bishop

