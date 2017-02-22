Police Charge 16-Year-Old Bristow Teen in Attack

Prince William County Police charged a 16-year-old female of Bristow for allegedly assaulting an 18-year-old woman at the Youth for Tomorrow facility Feb. 19.

According to the victim, the accused, an acquaintance, were involved in an argument that escalated.

“During the encounter, the accused threw a glass cup at the victim, which shattered causing a cut on the victim’s arm,” police spokesman Officer Nathan Probus said. “The parties eventually separated and police were contacted.”

Police charged the accused with malicious wounding Feb. 21 following an investigation.

The teen’s court date is pending and she is held at the Juvenile Detention Center.

