Police Charge Local Man with DUI Manslaughter After Fatal Lake Ridge Collision

Prince William County Investigators seek to speak to anyone who witnessed the two-vehicle Lake Ridge collision that killed a 32-year-old Prince William woman, and injured two young children this morning.

Investigators with the Prince William County Crash Investigation Unit responded to the area of Springwoods Drive and Old Bridge Road in Lake Ridge, Thursday, around 6 a.m., to investigate a two-vehicle crash.

“The investigation revealed that the driver of a 2011 Ford Explorer made a left turn from Glenridge Drive onto Springwoods Drive, traveling southbound in the northbound lanes,” said police spokesperson 1st Sgt. Jonathan Perok. “The driver of the Ford continued in the wrong direction until the vehicle collided with the driver of a 2011 Toyota Camry, who was traveling northbound on Springwoods Drive.”

The driver of the Toyota was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the collision. She was transported to an area hospital where she died as a result of injuries she sustained during the crash.

Two children, an 8-year-old girl and a 6-year-old boy, were in the backseat of the Toyota properly restrained and sustained injuries. The children were also transported to an area hospital where they are expected to recover from their injuries.

The driver, and only occupant, of the Ford was not injured and was determined to be under the influence of alcohol at the time of the crash.

Following the investigation, the driver of the Ford, identified as Ronal Eriberto Guillen, was arrested. Investigators are seeking to speak with anyone who may have witnessed this crash.

Arrested on October 22:

Police charged Ronal Eriberto Guillen, 26, of Quate Lane in Woodbridge with aggravated DUI manslaughter

His court date is set for January 19, 2021. Guillen is being held without bond.

Identified:

The deceased driver of the 2011 Toyota Camry was identified as Lataja Ikea Reena Wilkens, 32, of Triangle

Anyone who may have witnessed this crash is asked to contact the Prince William County Police Department tipline at 703.792.7000 or submit a webtip to: www.pwcgov.org/policetip.

