Police Charge Triangle Man in Fatal Shooting

The Prince William Police have arrested a Prince William man for allegedly shooting and killing an acquaintance on Sunday in Woodbridge.

Prince William Police Officers responded to a residence located in the 15300 block of Bronco Way in Woodbridge (22193) to investigate a shooting, Nov. 18 at 1:55 a.m.

The investigation revealed that the victim and the accused were inside a residence in the aforementioned area when they became involved in a verbal altercation.

The altercation escalated and the men took the argument outside of the home where the accused brandished a firearm and shot the victim in the upper body.

Officers responded to the home and located the accused inside the residence where he was detained without further incident.

The victim was transported to an area hospital where he died as a result of his injuries. Both parties were known to one another.

Following the investigation, the accused, identified as Abenezer Daniel Amare was arrested.

Arrested on November 18:

Abenezer Daniel Amare, 24, of 18868 Crossroads Court in Triangle was charged with 2nd degree murder. His court date has been set for December 12, 2018. He is being held without bond.

The victim was identified as Derrick Antwonne Alston, of Washington D.C.

