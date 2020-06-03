UPDATED: Police Say Sudley Road Protest, Tuesday, Remained Lawful

UPDATE at 4:23 p.m., Wed. June 3:

According to Prince William Police Sgt. Jonathan Perok, the demonstration that moved along Sudley Road in Manassas Tuesday night was not deemed “unlawful.”

Police blocked roadways for the safety of motorists and protesters.

June 3rd near midnight:

Prince William Police have announced that the crowd has dispersed from the roadways on and around Sudley Road in Manassas. They will be opening the roads again shortly.

UPDATE at 11: 47 p.m. FINAL: per Prince William Police: “Crowd has dispersed and cleared from the area. Police maintaining presence just to ensure the all clear. Roadway reopening shortly.”

UPDATE at 11:26 p.m., per Prince William Police: “Group is off I-66, no impacts. Sudley Rd traffic closures remain in place. Use caution and follow police direction.”

UPDATE at 11:05 p.m.: Prince William Police are now reporting that some of the group has made it on to I-66. Virginia State Troopers are on the scene.

11 p.m.: Prince William County Police Department *UPDATE: “Some of the group is on I-66, Virginia State Police troopers are on scene. Minor impacts, no closures on I-66. Use caution and follow police direction.” Additionally, road cameras utilized by VDOT on affected are experiencing technical difficulties.

UPDATE at 10:33 p.m.: “Sudley Road traffic closure remains between Lomond and I-66 as groups continue to move. Use caution and follow police direction.” – Prince William Police

TRAFFIC ALERT! Prince William Police issued a traffic alert, Tuesday evening, announcing they would once again be closing roads first at the intersection of Sudley Road at Sudley Manor Drive and Ashton Avenue in Manassas.

Since, Prince William Police have extended road closures along Sudley Road (Business 234) between Lomond and I-66.

This is in response to an impromptu protest that spilled into the roadways. Protesters look like they may want to get onto I-66.

Police ask drivers to avoid that area and find an alternate route of travel if necessary.

People should not join the crowd. If it has spilled into the street it will likely be deemed an “unlawful assembly,”* as a similar protest gathering was on Saturday night. It is a misdemeanor crime to remain after police ask crowds to disperse.

*Update as of June 3, 4:26 p.m.- Sgt. Jonathan Perok said his department did NOT deem Tuesday night’s protest an “unlawful assembly.” The department had that option since people were blocking the roadway, but they gave them leeway as traffic was light and alternative routes were easy to manage

It is an on-going situation.

Per VDOT Cameras

UPDATE: As of 11 p.m., cameras at VA-234 @ Balls Ford Road and US-29@ Sudley Road and Sudley Road@ Sudley Manor Drive are experiencing technical difficulties.

UPDATE: As per the VDOT 511 video cam, Sudley Road @ Sudley Manor Drive, at 10:49 p.m. the situation looks calm. The road still appears to still be closed. There are small groups of people milling around.

UPDATE: As per VDOT 511 video cam at VA-234@Balls Ford Road, there is an officer directing traffic, possibly for a detour.

Here are the police announcements from social media:

*UPDATE: Sudley Rd traffic closure remains between Lomond and I-66 as groups continue to move. Use catution and follow police direction. *UPDATE: Both groups now back together at Sudley/Sudley Manor. Roadway remains closed for safety. ———————- *UPDATE: Second crowd in the area of Sudley Manor/Ashton. Police assisting with traffic. Roadways closed in the area of both locations. Use caution and follow police direction. ———————- *UPDATE: Crowd remains in the area of Sudley/Sudley Manor. Roadway still closed. Use caution and follow police direction. ———————- *UPDATE: Crowd remains in the area of Sudley Rd. Police are assisting for safety. Use caution and follow police direction. ———————- *UPDATE: Crowd is moving down Sudley Rd towards I-66, additional clsoures expected for safety. Use caution and follow police direction. ———————- *TRAFFIC ALERT: Out of an abundance of caution, Suldey Rd is currently closed in the area of Sudley Manor Dr due to a demonstration nearby. Drivers are asked to avoid the area. Use caution and follow police direction.

This is the latest of a number of protests that have occurred in Prince William County over the past few days. Black Lives Matter protests popped up in response to the brutal death of George Floyd at the hands of a police officer in Minneapolis. That event triggered numerous rallies, protests and riots around the nation. Prince William County experienced many peaceful rallies, however, on Saturday, after nightfall, a similar protest on Sudley Road and Sudley Manor Drive turned violent and police declared it an “unlawful assembly.” As crowds moved towards I-66, state police were called in to assist. State police used tear gas and rubber bullets to disperse the crowd.

