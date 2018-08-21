Police Identify Victim of Recent Woodbridge Murder

Prince William County Homicide detectives are releasing the name of the victim killed in the shooting that occurred at a residence located in the 14700 block of Arizona Ave in Woodbridge (22191) on August 1.

Detectives have been unable to locate and notify the victim’s next-of-kin of his death.

The victim was identified as Jose Enriques Amaya Sanchez, 22, of Woodbridge.

A suspect known to the victim was previously arrested for murder in connection to this investigation and is awaiting trial.

Anyone who may know a family member of the victim is asked to contact police at 703-792-7000.

Murder Investigation *ARREST [Previously Released] – On August 2, detectives from the Homicide Unit identified and arrested the suspect involved in the shooting death of an adult male that occurred at a residence located in the 14700 block of Arizona Ave in Woodbridge (22191) on August 1.

The investigation revealed that the victim and the suspect were on the back deck of the home when the shooting occurred. The victim died as a result of his injuries. Detectives are still investigating the incident to determine what led up to the altercation between the accused and the victim. Both men were known to one another.

The victim has been identified as a 22-year-old man. Detectives are awaiting contact with a next-of-kin before the victim’s identity is publicly released. Following the investigation, the accused, identified as Jorge Anthony Sandoval, was arrested. The investigation continues.

Jorge Anthony Sandoval, 19, of 15015 Alabama Ave in Woodbridge was arrested on Aug. 2 and was charged with murder.

His court date is set for Sept. 19. He is being held without bond.

Homicide Investigation [Previously Released] – On August 1 at 10:38PM, officers responded to a residence located in the 14700 block of Arizona Ave in Woodbridge (22191) to investigate a shooting.

Officers arrived on scene and located a male victim suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim, preliminarily believed to be an adult, was pronounced dead at the scene. The victim’s body was transported to the Medical Examiner’s Office in Manassas for an autopsy and further analysis.

The identity of the victim will be released once confirmed and a next-of-kin has been notified. At this time, no suspect has been identified. Detectives from the Homicide Unit do not believe this is a random shooting. More information will be released when available.

The investigation continues.Anyone with any information on this incident is asked to contact Prince William County Police at 703-792-6500.

