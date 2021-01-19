Police Investigate Crash Involving Death of 13-Year-Old Haymarket Pedestrian

Investigators with the Crash Investigation Unit of the Prince William Police Department responded to the area of James Madison Highway and Dominion Valley Drive in Haymarket to investigate a crash involving a pedestrian, Jan. 17 at 11:19 p.m.

The investigation revealed that the driver of a 2007 Toyota Camry was traveling southbound on James Madison Highway approaching Dominion Valley Drive when the vehicle struck a pedestrian who was present in the lane of travel, outside of a crosswalk.

A short time later, second driver operating a 1995 Chevrolet Silverado traveling in the same travel lane on James Madison Highway appears to have also struck the pedestrian who was still in the roadway.

Both drivers stopped nearby and contacted police after determining they had struck a person. The pedestrian was preliminarily identified as a juvenile and was pronounced dead at the scene.

“Investigators believe the pedestrian may have already been on the ground and in the roadway, prior to being struck by the initial vehicle,” said police spokesperson 1st Sgt. Jonathan Perok. “It is currently unknown if the pedestrian was struck by another vehicle.”

The body was transported to the Medical Examiner’s Office for an autopsy.

Due to a 2017 law change, the identity of the deceased is not being released. Additional information about the incident will be released when it becomes available. The investigation continues.

Identified:

The deceased was identified as a 13-year-old male juvenile of Haymarket

The driver of the 2007 Toyota Camry was identified as an 18-year-old man of Culpeper

The driver of the 1995 Chevrolet Silverado was identified as a 60-year-old man of Aldie

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Prince William County Police Department tipline at 703.792.7000 or submit a webtip to: www.pwcgov.org/policetip.

© 2021, Bristow Beat. All rights reserved.