Police Investigate Fatal 2-Vehicle Crash in Nokesville

| March 3, 2021 | 0 Comments | News

Prince William Police are investigating a deathly crash that killed one woman, Wednesday afternoon. 

On March 3 at 1:10 p.m., officers responded to the area of Fleetwood Drive near Hazelwood Drive in Nokesville to investigate a two-vehicle crash.

The investigation revealed that the driver of a 2008 Toyota Rav-4 was traveling northbound on Fleetwood Drive when the driver crossed over the center line and struck a 1994 Mack truck head on.

The driver of the Rav-4 was pronounced deceased on scene. The driver of the Mack did not sustain any injuries. The investigation continues.

The deceased driver of the 2008 Toyota Rav-4 was identified as Joyce Evelyn Smith83, of Fairfax

The driver of the 1994 Mack truck was identified as a 41-year-old man of  Culpeper.

