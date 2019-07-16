Police Investigate ‘KKK’ Vandalism in Bristow

Prince William Police Officers responded to the area near Edmonston Dr. and Sudley Manor Drive in Bristow (20136) to investigate an act of vandalism, July 14 at 7:45 a.m.

The investigation revealed that sometime between 7 p.m. on July 13 and 6:15 a.m. on July 14, the letters ‘KKK’ were spray-painted multiple times on the road surface of Edmonston Drive between Sudley Manor Drive. and Tanalian Falls Court.

“The vandalism did not contain any threats and did not appear to target anyone specific in the neighborhoods nearby,” said police spokesperson Officer Renee Carr.

No suspicious persons or vehicles were reported in the area during the time frame. The investigation continues.

Police are calling the incident a possible “hate crime” in addition to vandalism.

Anyone with information regarding the incidents listed in this report is asked to contact the Prince William County Police Department tipline at 703.792.7000 or submit a webtip to: www.pwcgov.org/policetip.

