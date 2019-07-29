Police Investigate Sexual Assault of Teen at Bristow Dunkin Donuts

Police are investigating a case in which a Manassas man inappropriately touched a teenage girl while working together at Dunkin Donuts in Bristow.

Prince William County Police Officers responded to investigate a sexual assault that occurred at the Dunkin Donuts located at 12713 Braemar Village Plaza in Bristow early on the morning of July 25.

The victim, a 16-year-old female, reported to police that she and another employee, Kalpeshkumar Mathurbhai Patel, were cleaning the bathroom when he inappropriately touched her. The victim told a family member about the incident and police were contacted.

No injuries were reported.

Following the investigation, Police arrested Kalpeshkumar Mathurbhai Patel on July 25.

Patel, 52, who resides on Tapok Drive in Manassas was charged with sexual battery. His court date is pending. He has been released on a $5,000 unsecured bond.

