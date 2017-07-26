Police Investigate Shots Fired in Bristow

Prince William County Police responded Saturday to reports of shots fired in the area of Hopper Lane and Spindle Foot Court in Bristow.

According to the caller, he heard a gunshot in the area while he was outside.

“The caller then observed a dark green sedan and a dark colored pickup truck fleeing the area at a high rate of speed,

police spokesperson Nathan Probus said.

Police found a pistol magazine and shell casing in the roadway near where the vehicles were parked.

No injuries or property damage were reported.

Anyone with information relating to this case should contact Crime Solvers at 703-670-3700 or 1-866-411-TIPS.

