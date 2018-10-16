Police Investigate Theft of Firearms from Bristow Residence

Prince William Police are investigating a Bristow residential burglary in which the burglar stole firearms from a home located near Devlin Road.

October 13 at 5 a.m., officers responded to a residence located in the 8400 block of Lanier Overlook Court in Bristow (20136) to investigate a burglary.

The homeowners reported to police that the burglary occurred sometime between 11 p.m. on October 12 and 4:30 a.m. on October 13.

“There were no signs of forced entry into the residence,” said police spokesman Officer Nathan Probus. “Entry appears to have been made into the home through a basement window.”

Four firearms, a television, and a purse were reported missing.

Anyone with information regarding the incidents listed in this report is asked to contact the Prince William County Police Department tipline at 703-792-7000 or submit a webtip to: www.pwcgov.org/policetip.

