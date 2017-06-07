Police Notice of Missing Endangered Manassas Man

The Prince William County Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing, endangered adult, Joshua Michael Fleming.

The investigation revealed that Fleming left his residence located on Heaven Scent Ln in Manassas, June 7 at approximately 7:45 a.m.

Fleming left the residence voluntarily, but may be in need of assistance, which qualifies him as being endangered.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call police at 703-792-6500.

Joshua Michael Fleming is described as a white male, 18-years-old, 5’6’’, 140 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a black hoodie and black sweatpants.

Submitted by the Prince William Police Department

