Police Release Composite Image of Suspect in Woodbridge Rape Investigation

The Prince William County Police Department is continuing to seek the public’s assistance in providing any information in connection to a rape that occurred at an apartment building located in the 12200 block of Stevenson Court in Woodbridge on July 25.

On August 2, detectives and crime analysts with the Criminal Investigation Division worked with the victim to develop an electronic composite image of the suspect. Investigators, with the assistance of a Fairfax County police, were also able to obtain a sketch of the suspect’s tattoo located on his right forearm.

The tattoo depicts an angel (correction from a previous release indicating only angel wings) and unknown writing to the right of the figure.

Additional information will be released when available. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Prince William County police at 703-792-6500.

Suspect Description:

Black male, between 25-30 years of age, 5’10”, heavy build with a “beer belly”, short black afro, with a half sleeve tattoo containing writing and an angel on his right forearm

Last seen wearing a white t-shirt and white with black “Jordan” tennis shoes.

Detectives with the Special Victims Bureau are still actively investigating this incident and have determined that the victim was raped.

Detectives will continue to be in the area conducting a canvass for any information leading to the identity of the suspect involved. Additional information will be released when available. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Prince William County police at 703-792-6500.

Sexual Assault Investigation [Previously Released] – On July 25 at 7:09 a.m., officers responded to an apartment building located in the 12200 block of Stevenson Ct in Woodbridge (22192) to investigate a sexual assault.

The victim, an adult female, reported to police that when she returned to the apartment building around 6:05 a.m. she was confronted by an unknown male standing in the enclosed stairwell brandishing a handgun.

During the encounter, the suspect attempted to sexually assault the victim. The suspect eventually forced the victim outside to the rear of the apartment building where he sexually assaulted her. The victim was then told to walk into a nearby wooded area as the suspect fled the area on foot.

The victim disclosed the incident a short time later to an acquaintance who then contacted police. A police K-9 searched the area for the suspect who was not located. Detectives with the Special Victims Bureau remain on scene actively investigating the incident. Residents in the area can expect increased police presence as the investigation continues.

