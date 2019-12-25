UPDATED: Missing Endangered Bristow Girl Found Safe

UPDATE: Dec. 26 at 2 p.m.

“Kayleigh Savannah Gross, who was reported as missing and endangered last night, has been located and is safe,” said Sgt. Jonathan Perok of the Prince William Police Department.

Original Article Posted Dec. 25 at 9:44 p.m.

MISSING ENDANGERED JUVENILE: The Prince William County Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing and endangered juvenile, Kayleigh Savannah Gross.

The investigation revealed Kayleigh was last seen leaving her residence on Newtonmore Place in the Bristow area of Prince William County at approximately 5:15 p.m. Dec.25.

Kayleigh is believed to be missing under voluntary circumstances and may be in need of assistance, which qualifies her as being endangered.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of this juvenile is asked to contact Prince William County Police at 703-792-6500.

Kayleigh Savannah Gross is described as a white female, 17 years of age, 5’ 2”, 120 lbs with brown hair and blue eyes. Kayleigh was last seen wearing a gray beanie, black jacket, blue jeans, and a blue backpack. She may also be riding a black bicycle.

