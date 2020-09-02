Police Search for Man Suspected of Manassas Carjacking

Prince William Police are asking for the public’s help in finding the suspect in a carjacking that took place in Manassas, Tuesday.

Carjacking –Prince William Police officers responded to the area of Bull Run Road and Yorkshire Lane in Manassas, Prince William, at 3:33 p.m., to investigate a carjacking.

The victim, a 44-year-old woman, reported to police that she was driving in the aforementioned area when her vehicle sustained a flat tire.

As the victim awaited assistance, an unknown man allegedly approached, physically assaulting her before taking the vehicle.

“As the suspect fled the area in the vehicle, the victim was dragged a short distance,” said police spokeswoman Sgt. Jonathan Perok. “The victim reported minor injuries.”

According to Perok, the vehicle was located a short time later in the area of Mathis Avenue in Manassas City. Officers, with assistance from Manassas City police and Manassas Park police, searched the area for the suspect who was not located.

A vehicle camera in the area caught an image of the suspect.

According to police, the identity of the suspect remains unknown. The investigation continues.

Suspect Description: White male, between 30-45 years of age, 5’11” with a medium build and full beard. He was last seen wearing a green long sleeve shirt, dark pants, dark shoes, and a black hat.

Anyone with information regarding the incidents listed in this report is asked to contact the Prince William County Police Department tipline at 703.792.7000 or submit a webtip to: www.pwcgov.org/policetip.

Information provided by the Prince William Police Department.

