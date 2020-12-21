Police Search for Manassas Man Wanted for Hit & Run, Wounding LEO

Prince William County Officers responded to the area of Sudley Road near I-66, Dec. 17 at 1:13 p.m., to investigate a hit and run crash where the victim was following the striking vehicle.

Upon locating the vehicles, officers initiated a traffic stop on the striking vehicle, a 2016 Honda CRV.

When officers attempted to make contact with the driver of the Honda, he refused officer’s commands.

Eventually, officers were able to open the driver’s door and, while attempting to place the vehicle in park, the driver accelerated causing the vehicle to strike the officer. Minor injuries were reported by the officer.

The driver continued above the posted speed limit and disregarding traffic signals. A short time later, officers were notified of an additional vehicle crash involving the same Honda in the 7700 block of Bethlehem Road.

The vehicle struck several pieces of public property before coming to a stop. After the crash, the occupants fled on foot.

The initial crash investigation revealed that while traveling on Sudley Road, the Honda crossed over and struck a vehicle already in the lane.

The driver of the vehicle, a 45-year-old woman, reported minor injuries. Following the investigation, officers identified the driver of the Honda as Vincent Marcello Cortazzi, and obtained arrest warrants.

Attempts to locate the accused have been unsuccessful.

Wanted: Vincent Marcello Cortazzi, 40, of the 100 block of Courtney Drive in Manassas. He is described as a white male, approximately 5’11”, 155 pounds, with black hair, brown eyes, and several scars on both arms.

Cortazzi is wanted for 1 count of attempted malicious wounding of LEO, 1 count of felony eluding, 2 counts of hit & run, reckless driving and 1 count of disregarding a traffic signal.

Anyone with information regarding the incidents listed in this report is asked to contact the Prince William County Police Department tipline at 703.792.7000 or submit a webtip to: www.pwcgov.org/policetip.

© 2020, Bristow Beat. All rights reserved.