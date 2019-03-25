Police Seek Haymarket Man, Wanted for Strangulation

Prince William Police are searching for a Haymarket man wanted on strangulation and assault & battery charges.

March 24 at 12:45 a.m., officers responded to the Days Inn located at 7249 New Market Court in Manassas (20109) to investigate an assault.

The investigation revealed that the victim, a 23-year-old woman, and the accused, an acquaintance, were involved in a verbal altercation that escalated. During the encounter, the accused struck the victim in the upper body while the two parties were in the hallway area of the hotel.

An employee of the Days Inn, identified as a 24-year-old man, observed the altercation and was able to separate the two parties. While assisting the victim in retrieving her property, the accused assaulted the employee and wrapped his arm around his neck.

The parties eventually separated and the accused left the hotel. Following the investigation, officers obtained warrants for the arrest of the accused, identified as Michael Wallberg.

Attempts to locate the accused have been unsuccessful.

Wanted: [No Photo Available]

Michael Wallberg, 31, of Cherokee Run Court in Haymarket

Described as white male, 5’10”, 170 pounds, with blue eyes and brown hair

Wanted for strangulation and two counts of assault & battery

Suspect has not be proven guilty.

Anyone with information regarding the incidents listed in this report is asked to contact the

Prince William County Police Department tipline at 703.792.7000 or submit a webtip to: www.pwcgov.org/policetip.

