Police Seek Men in Manassas Strong Arm Robbery Attempt

Police are looking for three young men accused of grabbing a woman in Manassas, Prince William, Thursday morning, and demanding money.

Prince William Police Officers responded to the 7700 block of Centreville Road in Manassas (20111) to investigate an attempted robbery, Dec. 21 at approximately 8 a.m.

The victim, a 55-year-old woman of Manassas, reported to police that she was walking along Centreville Road when she was approached by three unknown males.

“During the encounter, one of the males grabbed the victim and demanded money,” said police spokesperson, Officer Nathan Probus. “A short struggle ensued before the victim was able to break free from the suspect and contact police.”

The suspects fled the area in a late model maroon Nissan before officers arrived. No injuries were reported. The investigation continues.

The suspects are described as three black males, late teens or early 20s. They were last seen wearing all dark clothing. According to police, no further descriptions available at this time.

