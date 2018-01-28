Police Seek Suspect in Attempted Armed Robbery in Manassas

Police are looking for a man who robbed another man at gunpoint, Wednesday, in the Stoneridge neighborhood of Manassas, Prince William County, near Old Centreville Road and Yorkshire Lane.

January 24 at 2:56 p.m., Prince William Officers responded to the 8600 block of Newton Place in Manassas (20111) to investigate an attempted robbery.

The victim, a 25-year-old man of Manassas, reported to police that he was walking in the aforementioned area when he was approached by an unknown male who displayed a handgun and demanded money.

“When the victim stated he did not have any money, the suspect got into a blue Chevrolet Cruz driven by another unknown individual and fled the area,” said police spokesman Officer Nathan Probus.

The vehicle was last seen driving on Stoneridge Drive toward Parkland Street.

There were no injuries or property reported missing.

Officers searched the area for the vehicle which was not located. The investigation continues.

Suspect Description:

A black male, approximately 25 years of age, with short hair. He was last seen wearing a black bandanna and all dark clothing

Anyone with information regarding the incidents listed in this report is asked to contact the Prince William County Police Department tipline at 703-792-7000 or submit a webtip to: www.pwcgov.org/policetip.

© 2018, Bristow Beat. All rights reserved.