Police Seek Suspect in Gainesville Burglary Attempt

Prince William County Police are investigating an attempted residential burglary, which occurred in the area of the 18000 block of Camdenhurst Drive in Gainesville.

According to the homeowner, the incident occurred between 9 p.m. Dec. 20 and 9 a.m. on Dec. 21.

“An unknown person attempted to enter the residence through the front door which was found damaged,” police spokesman Officer Steven R. Mattos Jr. said. “Entry had not been made and no property was reported missing.”

Anyone with information relating to this case should contact Crime Solvers at 703-670-3700 or 1-866-411-TIPS.

