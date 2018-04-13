Prescription Drug Take-Back Day is April 28th

The Prince William County Police Department and the Manassas City Police Department will join with the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) and community groups to provide you with a safe and legal way to dispose of unused or expired prescription medications, Saturday, April 28, 2018, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

“Simply bring them to the collection sites at Novant Health UVA Health System Prince William Medical Center, Sentara Lake Ridge Ambulatory Care Center, or Novant Health UVA Health System Haymarket Medical Center,” said a police spokesperson.

This nationwide prescription drug “Take-Back” initiative seeks to prevent pill abuse and theft. Did you know? (Source: DEA)

Unused prescription drugs thrown in the trash can be retrieved and abused, or illegally sold. They can also leach into the ground, contaminating our soil and groundwater. Flushing unused drugs can contaminate the water supply. Proper disposal of unused drugs saves lives and protects the environment.

Unused or expired prescription medications are a public-safety issue, leading to accidental poisoning, overdose, and abuse.

The majority of those abusing prescription drugs, including teens, get them from family and friends – and the home medicine cabinet.

Take-back programs are the best way to dispose of old drugs, but if a program is not available:

Take the meds out of their bottles;

Mix them with something unappealing like used kitty litter or coffee grounds;

Seal them in a bag or disposable container, and throw that away.

During this initiative, prescription and over-the-counter solid-dosage medications (i.e. tablets and capsules) will be accepted.

Intravenous solutions, injectables, and needles will not be accepted. Illicit substances such as marijuana or methamphetamine will also not be accepted during National Take-Back Day.

To protect your privacy you can use a marker to blacken out your personal information on the labels, if you are unable to peel them off, prior to turning them in.

For more information, please call the Crime Prevention Unit at 703-792-7270.