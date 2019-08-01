Prince William Committee of 100 to Host Several Candidate Debates

Submitted by the Prince William Committee of 100 The Prince William Committee of 100, a non-partisan group, will hold several debates in which residents can learn more about candidates in local 2019 elections. September 11, 2019 Forum for Commonwealth Attorney and Chairman of the School Board. Event will be held in METZ Middle School gymnasium 7:00 PM Chairman of the School Board Moderator: Dr. Sam Hill, provost of the Northern Virginia Community College campus in Woodbridge. Panelists: Babur Latif, Alyson Satterwhite, and Stanley Bender. 8:00 Commonwealth Attorney. Moderators: Ms. Kris Spitler, President of Prince William County Bar Association and Dean Henry Butler of George Mason University Law school. Panelists: Amy Ashworth and Mike May. September 25, 2019 Forum for Sheriff and Chairman of the County Supervisors. Event will be held in METZ Middle School Gymnasium. 7:00 PM Sheriff Moderator: Det. Colleen Grantham President of the Prince William County Police association. Panelists: Glendell Hill, Joshua King, and Rhonda Dickson. 8:00 Prince William County Board of Supervisors. Moderator: Bruce Potter, Publisher of Inside Nova. Panelists: John Gray, Don Scogging, Ann Wheeler and Muneer Baig. October 10, 2019 Forum for the County Board of Supervisors and House Delegates for 2 districts “51st, 31st“ Event will be held in Mosque on Hoadly Road (Dar- Alnoor) 7:00 PM County Board of Supervisors Moderator: Professor Stephen Farnsworth from Mary Washington College. Panelists: Occoquan: Ruth Anderson and Ken Boddye Potomac: Andrea Bailey and Don Taggart. 8:00 House of Delegates. 31stDistrict Elizabeth Guzman and D.J. Jorden 51stDistrict Richard Anderson and Hala Ayala October 23, 2019 Forum for the County Board of Supervisors and House Delegates for 2 Districts “50thand 13th“. Event will be held in METZ Middle School Gymnasium. 7:00 PM County Board of Supervisors Moderators: Molly Linch, Provost at NVCC Manassas. Panelists: Brentsville: Maggie Hansford and Jeanine Lawson Coles: Raheel Shiekh and Yesli Vega Gainesville: Pete Candland and Danny Funderburk 8:00 House of Delegates. 13thDistrict Kelly McGinn and Danica Roem 50thDistrict Lee Carter and Ian Lovejoy Moderator: Mike Murillo. WTOP Radio. Alternate Moderator: Gail Penny Backer, FBI National Academy Instructor and former WJLA reporter. Next meeting of Planning Committee will be at 7:30 PM at Panera’s Liberia Ave, Manassas, VA, on August 28,2019 to conduct detailed final planning for September/October events our we would also request to Volunteer for the questionnaire committee from PWC100 and the league Women Voters.