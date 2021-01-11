Prince William Democratic Women’s Caucus Calls for Removal of President Trump

Prince William County, Virginia – The Prince William County Democratic Women’s Caucus calls for the immediate removal of Donald J. Trump from the office of the President of the United States of America by any legal means possible.

“We support Impeachment, the 25th amendment or resignation. We further demand that he never be allowed to run for federal office,” said a spokesperson.

The PWC Democratic Women’s Caucus calls for both the U.S. Senate and the U.S. House of Representatives to immediately impeach President Trump with disqualification and remove him from office. Should congress fail to act, we petition on Vice President Mike Pence and the Cabinet to swiftly enact the 25th Amendment and remove President Trump instantaneously.

“Our leadership team unanimously agreed that President Trump must be removed from office immediately for his participation and leadership in the violent attempt to overthrow our most sacred federal building,” Chairwoman Katelyn Page said. “We further recognize that President Trump has violated his oath to preserve, protect, and defend the Constitution of the United States. We believe that President Trump is a threat to our national security and that he is unfit to hold office. We are concerned that further attacks on our democracy and our elected officials are being orchestrated and approved by President Trump. The only way to insure a more peaceful transition of power is to immediately remove him from office.”

She continued, “President Trump activated an insurrection fueled with hateful domestic terrorist who attacked the U.S. Capitol, left 5 people dead including a member of the Metropolitan police who was brutally murdered, and created chaos and havoc. He along with many members of Congress and Capitol Police have shown actions that are in direct opposition to our democracy. The violations are abhorrent and will not be tolerated or forgotten.”

The PWC Democratic Women’s Caucus demands that our representation on all levels of government protect and defend our constitution. We ask that fellow caucus and political leaders join us and speak out on the immediate removal of President Trump.

© 2021, Bristow Beat. All rights reserved.