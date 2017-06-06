Prince William Republican Leaders Offer Support to Gillespie During County Visit

Gillespie visited the Potomac Mall and the Occoquan Arts & Crafts Show, but he also attended a large meet-n-greet at a home in mid-County. The event was hosted by Republican Supervisors Jeanine Lawson (Brentsville), Pete Candland (Gainesville), Ruth Anderson (Occoquan) and Marty Nohe (Coles).

Although Prince William Board of Supervisors Chairman Corey Stewart (R) is also running for Governor, Republican leaders in Prince William “have overwhelmingly expressed more support for Ed Gillespie,” said D.J. Jordan, a spokesperson for the Prince William Republican Committee. According to Jordan, none of the 22 elected Republicans in Prince William County, City of Manassas, and Manassas Park support Stewart in his gubernatorial run.

April 22, Prince William County Sheriff Glen Hill pulled his endorsement of Corey Stewart, April 22, and offered one to Gillespie instead, saying, “[Stewart’s] campaign has become more focused on division, rather than the unifying values and the history of the Republican Party; I now support Ed Gillespie to be our next governor.”

While seeking to offer a populous, anti-establishment message, many would characterize Stewart’s campaign as highly controversial. Stewart courted pro-Confederate groups doing things other candidates would might find distasteful, such as posing in front of a Confederate Flag, or making outlandish comments such as comparing the national mainstream media to “ISIS.”

Prince William County leaders seemed to prefer Gillespie’s more traditional campaign style as well as his vision for the Commonwealth, describing it as positive, practical, inclusive and solutions-oriented.

Brentsville Supervisor Jeanine Lawson is among Prince William representatives supporting Gillespie. Sunday, in Prince William, she praised him for running a “unifying campaign based on a policy agenda that will grow our economy, bring jobs back to the Commonwealth and make government more transparent and accountable.”

“I have known Ed for a long time,” said Lawson, “and I believe that he will be an effective governor that all Virginians can be proud of.”

Nohe, who has been outspoken about how the Chairman’s gubernatorial campaign could be hurtful to diverse residents, said “Ed continues to deliver for Virginians a bold policy agenda and a clear message founded on positivity and optimism.”

Willie Deutsch, Coles District representative on the Prince William School Board, said Gillespie “is reminding people of the importance of civility and respect in politics while laying out detailed policies that will bring freedom and economic opportunity to all Virginians.”

Prince William elected officials further described Gillespie as a strong leader who would bring economic growth to the Commonwealth.

After the endorsement from the Republican supervisors, Gillespie spoke, calling Prince William a diverse and growing community.

“I’m humbled to have the support of these strong leaders. Like all Virginians, the people of Prince William County share my optimistic vision for Virginia’s future. They know that we have to enact policies to help all Virginians. I’ll continue to put forth substantive policies and take my positive message to every city and county in the Commonwealth.”

According to Jordan, in Prince William Gillespie also has the support of conservative State Senator Dick Black; Delegates Rich Anderson, Jackson Miller, Tim Hugo, and Scott Lingamfelter; Gainesville School Board Representative Alyson Satterwhite; Manassas City Councilman Ian Lovejoy; and Manassas Mayor Hal Parrish.

At the Prince William County Republican’s annual Lincoln-Reagan Fundraising Dinner on March 4, Gillespie won the straw poll with 62 percent of the vote. Stewart came in second place with 24 percent, while State Senator Frank Wagner of Virginia Beach registered 3 percent of the vote.

Gillespie is a longtime conservative leader who worked as a White House Counselor to President George W. Bush. Ed Gillespie first ran for office in 2014 when he narrowly lost to Senator Mark Warner.

The Republican candidates for Lieutenant Governor are State Senator Jill Vogel (Fauquier), Del. Glen Davis (Virginia Beach), and State Senator Bryce Reeves (Spotsylvania). The Republican nominee for Attorney General is John Adams; he is the only candidate to file for the position.

On the Democratic side, the candidates for Governor are Virginia Lieutenant Governor Ralph Northam and former Congressman Tom Perriello. According to the Prince William Democratic Committee their members preferred Northam 77 to 22.

The Democratic candidates for Lieutenant Governor are Justin Fairfax, Susan Platt, and Gen Rossi with Fairfax earning the largest support of Prince William Democrats. The Democratic nominee for Attorney General is the current Attorney General Mark Herring.

When residents go to vote on June 13, they will need to ask for a Republican ballot or a Democratic ballot.

This article was largely based upon information provided by a release sent by the Prince William Republican Committee.

