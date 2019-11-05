UPDATED: Prince William Local Results: Democrats Flip Board of County Supervisors

UPDATED: Nov. 6 at 4:30- Change in results for Sheriff’s race, ballot numbers and results of the bond questions.

Big wins for Amy Ashworth, Commonwealth Attorney, and Ann Wheeler, Chairman of the Board of County Supervisors, this election!

The sheriff’s race could be a toss up between Sheriff Glen Hill and Democrat Joshua Hill.

The Board of County Supervisors turns blue except for three seats: Jeanine Lawson (Brentsville) and Pete Candland (Gainesville) and newly elected Yesli Vega in the Coles District.

The board will also become more racially diverse.

Commonwealth Attorney (Manassas City, Manassas Park, Prince William)

Amy Ashworth (D) 58% 47,310 to Michael May 41.9% 34,164

Ashworth had a strong victory over former Occoquan Supervisor Mike May. She worked for the Commonwealth Attorney as a prosecutor.

UPDATED: Sheriff (Manassas City, Manassas Park, Prince William)

Joshua King (D) 45.08% 36,712 Glen Hill (R-incumbent) 44.61% 36,664 – – Rhonda Dickson (I) 10.43% 8,545

With more precincts reporting, it looks like Joshua King could be the new sheriff.

BOARD OF COUNTY SUPERVISORS, PRINCE WILLIAM

Chairman: Ann Wheeler (D) 55.%, John Gray (R) 35. %, Muneer Baig 5%, Donald Scoggins 4.48%,

Strong win for Ann Wheeler in the four-way Chairman’s race. Gray, a surprise winner of the Republican primary, was hurt by the discovery of inflammatory political Tweets.

Brentsville: Jeanine Lawson (R-incumbent) 54.89% 8,097 to “Maggie” Hansford (D) 44.86% 6,744

Republican Jeanine Lawson held her seat in Brentsville. Hansford, a Prince William County School teacher, received a good turnout in the traditionally Republican-leaning district.

Gainesville: Peter Candland (R-incumbent) 57.8% 5,823 to Danny Funderburk (D) 42.19% 4,250

Pete Candland held his seat as Gainesville Supervisor. Gainesville is the most red district in the county.

Coles: Yesli Vega (R) 57.28 8,524 to Raheel Sheikh (D) 42.72% 6,357

Vega took the seat previously occupied by Marty Nohe with a respectable margin.

Neabsco District: Victor Angry (D) 100% 6,591

It’s no surprise Victor Angry is the Victor. He ran unopposed and just recently took his seat in a special election.

Occoquan District: Kenny Boddye (D) 51.8% 6,946 to Ruth Anderson (R-incumbent) 48.2% 6,464

Kenny Boddye unseats Republican Ruth Anderson, winning by a small margin.

Potomac District: Andrea Bailey 62.61% 7,641 to Douglas Taggart 37.39% 4,563

Andrea Bailey and Margaret Franklin will share the distinction of being the first African-American women to serve on the Prince William Board.

Woodbridge District: Margaret Angela Franklin 100% (D) 7,500, unopposed

Franklin defeated incumbent Democrat Frank Principi in the Democratic primary.

BOND RESULTS

Mobility/Road Improvement Bonds: Yes, 40,105 to No, 15149

Regarding debt to go towards capital road improvements for the principal amount of $355,000,000 including Devlin Road Widening; Route 28 Bypass/Widening, Minnieville Road/Prince William Parkway Interchange; Old Bridge Road/Gordon Boulevard Intersection; and Summit School Road Extension.

Park Improvement Bonds, Outdoor Facilities: Yes, 15,877, No, 10,141

Regarding Capital improvements for the maximum amount of $41M to provide funding for the following road projects: Howison Park, New Neabsco Park, Fuller Hts Park Expansion; Hellwig Park Artificial Turf Field; and Countywide Trail including Occoquan Greenway and Neabsco Greenway, Open-Space ans Accessibility Projects.

Information is based upon reporting from the Virginia Department of Elections next day election results.

© 2019, Bristow Beat. All rights reserved.