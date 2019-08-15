Prince William Officer Shoots Suspect During Lake Ridge Domestic Dispute

Prince William Police have released information on an “officer-involved shooting” that took place early Thursday morning in Lake Ridge while officers were responding to a call of a domestic dispute involving weapons.

The victim of the shooting, a suspect in a domestic dispute, was allegedly advancing towards the officer with a knife.

Police Released Information

Officers responded to a residence located in the 4300 block of Flodden Court in Woodbridge to investigate a “domestic with weapons,” Aug. 15 at 6:12 a.m.

“The caller reported to police that she and her husband were involved in an argument and that he was armed with a screwdriver. Two officers initially arrived at the home and encountered the caller on the front lawn,” said Prince William head PIO, Sgt. Jonathan Perok.

According to Perok, the caller further advised officers that her husband was armed with knife and a BB gun. While speaking to the caller, the husband approached the front door.

“Officers issued commands to him before he exited the home and advanced towards the officers with the knife. The two officers on scene shot towards the suspect with their department-issued firearms,” Perok said.

The suspect was struck in the upper body and subsequently detained in front of the residence. Officers rendered aid to the suspect until Fire & Rescue personnel arrived at the home.

No officers were injured during the incident.

The suspect was transported to an area hospital with serious injuries.

The suspect has been identified as a 54-year-old man of Woodbridge.

The involved officers will be placed on routine paid leave.

The Prince William County Police Department is the lead agency handling this incident. A criminal investigation and separate administrative investigation are currently underway.

More details are still being gathered in this incident and will be released when available. The investigation continues.

